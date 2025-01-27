Free Virtual Bilingual Learning Library Launched To Support Los Angeles Families Affected By Catastrophic Fires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Footsteps2Brilliance, with LA County Office of Education, offers a free Virtual Bilingual Library to support families and children impacted by LA fires

- Dr. Ruth PérezLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the devastating fires that have displaced families and disrupted across Los Angeles County, Footsteps2Brilliance, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Office of Education, is offering a free Virtual Bilingual Learning Library to children and families. This initiative, part of the California Bilingual Early Literacy Initiative, provides critical educational resources to support children from birth through elementary school during this difficult time.The Virtual Bilingual Learning Library features over 500 interactive educational activities in English and Spanish, designed to promote literacy, reading, and math skills through gamified and fun learning experiences. Available to all families affected by the fires in Los Angeles County, the resource is accessible on any smartphone, tablet, or computer, with offline functionality once downloaded.“Our thoughts are with the families and communities impacted by these tragic fires,” said Penny Reinart, Chief Impact Officer at Footsteps2Brilliance.“We are committed to ensuring children have access to the tools they need to learn and thrive, even in the face of adversity. This resource is a testament to the resilience of Los Angeles County families and their determination to rebuild.”Los Angeles County Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Ruth Pérez added,“Education is a foundation of hope, especially during challenging times. By providing free access to this bilingual library, we aim to support our children and families in maintaining a sense of continuity and optimism for the future.”Families using the free Virtual Bilingual Learning Library will have access to:· Over 500 interactive books, games, and activities in English and Spanish.· Tools to develop critical literacy and math skills in a gamified format.· Resources designed for children from birth to elementary school.· Offline accessibility for uninterrupted learning.This offering underscores the commitment of Footsteps2Brilliance and the Los Angeles County Office of Education to address the urgent needs of families rebuilding their lives and schools. The library is available now and can be accessed at .About Footsteps2Brilliance:Footsteps2Brilliance is a leading bilingual early literacy solution dedicated to closing the literacy gap for children nationwide. Through innovative resources and equitable access, Footsteps2Brilliance empowers families and educators to help children achieve reading proficiency by third grade.

