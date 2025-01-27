Introducing Abstract: The Highly Anticipated Consumer Blockchain To Bring Crypto To The Masses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Abstract unveiled its consumer blockchain platform, introducing The Portal -a groundbreaking "Digital Theme Park of Fun" that reimagines how billions of people engage with blockchain technology. Designed to eliminate the complexities of Web3, The Portal offers a seamless and inviting entry point for everyone. With just an email address, users can create an Abstract Global Wallet and instantly access a vibrant ecosystem of over 100 consumer-friendly onchain apps and projects.

By seamlessly merging the simplicity of Web2 with the transformative potential of Web3, Abstract delivers an intuitive, engaging, and accessible experience, bringing the onchain world to life for the masses. Expanding its offerings, Abstract also introduces a cutting-edge live streaming service for creators, empowering them to connect with audiences on a deeper level and amplify the consumer crypto ecosystem like never before.

"For too long, the industry has prioritized technology over user experience, creating barriers to mainstream adoption," said Luca Netz, Abstract Co-Inventor. "The launch of Abstract is more than just a technical milestone-it's a shift in how everyday users – and not just crypto natives – experience blockchain. We've built Abstract to strip away the complexities of crypto, offering an intuitive and enjoyable experience that empowers users to explore and create effortlessly."

Consumer crypto refers to the adoption of blockchain-powered applications that integrate seamlessly into the daily lives of billions, enabling personal use across a variety of real-world scenarios. The path to consumer crypto adoption can be broken into three distinct phases, aligned with spending priorities:



Phase 1 : Discretionary spending

Phase 2 : Necessary spending Phase 3 : Essential spending

The revolution will begin with discretionary spending-consumer-facing applications that cater to leisure and free-time activities. These apps will lead the charge because they are inherently more viral, easier to market, and compelling for consumers. Furthermore, building them onchain addresses pain points that Web2 applications cannot resolve, such as true ownership, decentralized governance, and enhanced transparency, paving the way for broader adoption.

"Look at the rise of gaming, sports, hip-hop, and streetwear-an entire generation transformed entertainment, music, and luxury. They shifted the narrative from publisher to streamer, owner to athlete, corporation to artist, and from price tags to culture," Michael Lee, Abstract Co-Inventor and CEO of Cube Labs , explained, "Consumer crypto is the tech evolution of this culture revolution. Abstract brings back what the internet lost-fun, ownership, and creativity-while making it accessible to everyone."

With over 100 ecosystem apps and projects live at launch and more than 400 in development, Abstract is quickly establishing itself as the premier blockchain for teams building consumer-focused applications on Ethereum.

Onchain prediction markets have demonstrated product-market fit, with this US Presidential election cycle showcasing their ability to outperform traditional pollsters in accuracy. MYRIAD, in partnership with Decrypt Media, will integrate a prediction market directly into content, providing prediction market access to over 4 million readers-a prime example of consumer crypto innovation powered by Abstract.

"As a leading media publisher in the crypto space, we recognize the need to make blockchain accessible to the masses," said Farokh Sarmad, Co-Founder and President of Dastan. " Luca and his team at Abstract share this vision, and their user-first approach makes this collaboration exciting. Our development team is blown away by Abstract's engineers, and we're eager to bring MYRIAD's interactive prediction markets to their growing ecosystem."

"Being a trusted and friendly brand in crypto is one of the most powerful ways to achieve real distribution beyond cryptonative users. Through their effort and intentionality in building a lovable brand, Pudgy Penguins achieved this effectively-and organically. They are now funneling their existing users, as well as attracting new ones, onchain through Abstract, which is designed for all types of users," said Joey Krug, Partner at Founders Fund . "While most blockchains and ecosystems focus on building infrastructure first and then attempt to attract users, Abstract reversed this approach by prioritizing distribution from day one. We're incredibly proud to support them as they launch Abstract with a full ecosystem of apps and projects."

Co-invented by prominent blockchain entrepreneurs Michael Lee, Luca Netz, and Lorenzo Melendez, Abstract is built by a team of renowned Web3 developers, including Cygaar, 0xbeans, and StinkyPablo.

Harnessing cutting-edge zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography, Abstract delivers ultra-fast, highly secure, and cost-efficient transactions for both users and builders. The platform seamlessly integrates ZK Stack by ZKsync and Celestia's data availability solution to optimize the development process. Additionally, Abstract offers dedicated support to builders, brands, and creators, ensuring a frictionless onboarding experience and empowering innovation across the ecosystem.

"We've spent the past year reimagining what it means to create crypto experiences that put consumers first. What we're unveiling today reflects those efforts-a first-of-its-kind consumer terminal, a frictionless wallet with limitless capabilities, and a chain powering dozens of consumer-friendly crypto applications," said Cygaar, CTO of Cube Labs . "None of this would have been possible without our incredible engineering, product, and design teams."

A recent breakthrough in crypto innovation is ZK Stack by ZKsync, an open-source framework that leverages ZK cryptography to deliver fast, secure, and cost-efficient transactions. Engineered for scalability and flexibility, it empowers Abstract developers to seamlessly build and deploy next-generation applications and projects.

Alex Gluchowski, Co-Founder of ZKsync, commented, "For blockchain to reach the masses, we must abstract away the complexity. Users need to experience better apps, builders need to have more engaged users, and creators need to be rewarded for their efforts - while cutting out unnecessary middlemen. Abstract building for everyone, not just Web3 power-users, is the path to get the next billion onchain."

To explore the Abstract ecosystem and stay updated on new developments, visit abs .

About Abstract

Abstract is a cutting-edge, consumer-focused blockchain designed to drive the mass adoption of crypto and lead the consumer crypto revolution. Its mission is to build the world's largest onchain community, fueled by the culture economy and powered by zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography to deliver fast, cheap, and secure transactions. At the core of Abstract's platform is The Portal, a revolutionary consumer terminal that simplifies Web3, providing a seamless entry point for users to explore a thriving ecosystem of hundreds of consumer-friendly onchain apps and projects. Abstract was invented by individuals who launched and scaled Pudgy Penguins, Ethereum, and Kubernetes. To learn more about Abstract, visit abs .

