ACE Money Transfer Expands Global Reach By Partnering With Alipay For Smooth Remittances To China

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer, shared the company's vision: "This partnership with Alipay is a transformative moment for ACE Money Transfer. By joining forces with Alipay, we're not just expanding our network; we're directly impacting millions. The partnership will enable tens of millions of Chinese citizens across 130 countries and regions worldwide to send money to loved ones with a secure and efficient channel, fueling lifelines for countless families."

The ACE Money Transfer-Alipay partnership offers a multitude of advantages for customers, particularly those within the Chinese diaspora, including:

Unmatched Convenience: Effortlessly receive international transfers directly into Alipay wallets or bank cards tied to Alipay account.

Safety and Security: Both ACE and Alipay prioritize the highest levels of security, ensuring every transfer reaches its destination safely.

Global Network Powerhouse: With ACE's expansive reach combined with Alipay's strong base in China, users have a wider range of options for receiving funds.

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer, based out of Manchester, the UK, is a growing remittance provider. It offers online money transfer services to millions of expatriates with an extensive network of 375,000+ locations spread across 100+ countries worldwide.

