Four Injured As Russians Drop Glide Bombs On Stepnohirsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, with guided aerial bombs, injuring four people.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Four people sustained injuries, the enemy continues to terrorize the frontline territories. The Russians hit Stepnohirsk with guided aerial bombs,” he wrote.

Fedorov specified that among those injured are two women and two men. They are being provided with the necessary assistance.

As reported, Russian forces shelled 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 263 times in the past day.

Illustrative photo