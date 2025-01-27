Azerbaijan Composers' Union Holds Its 11Th Congress

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The 11th congress of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union has been
held at the Uzeyir Hajibayli Concert Hall,
Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, members of the
Azerbaijan Composers' Union Board, public and cultural figures
attended the event.
Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Corresponding
Member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Professor,
People's Artist, Frangiz Alizade was heard at the congress.
In her speech, Frangiz Alizade highlighted the achievements of
Azerbaijani composers in recent years, the projects implemented by
the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, state care for young musicians,
and noted that during the reporting period covering 2019-2024,
composers and musicologists contributed to the development of the
musical culture of Azerbaijan with their creativity.
The Culture Minister Adil Karimli, who also addressed the event,
emphasized that Azerbaijani musical art has an ancient history and
rich traditions.
He underlined that the National Leader of the Azerbaijani People
Heydar Aliyev, who was the patron of our culture, closely followed
the development of musical art in the country during both periods
of his leadership, had friendly relations with a number of our
composers. National Leader of the Azerbaijani People Heydar Aliyev
took care of the composers, constantly supported the promotion of
their work.
Speaking about the care of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva in the development of the national
culture, Adil Karimli outlined that the country provides support to
both individual artists and the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.
Thanks to this care, the works of the Azerbaijani classical and
contemporary composers are heard on world-famous stages.
The Culture Minister noted that thanks to the wise leadership of
President Ilham Aliyev and the heroism of the glorious Azerbaijani
Army, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country were
restored.
Azerbaijan's historical victory, like other creative directions,
should be embodied in musical works, the unsurpassed heroism of the
national heroes must be glorified in the language of music.
In conclusion of his speech, Adil Karimli wished Azerbaijan
Composers' Union success in its activities.
After other speeches, elections to the governing bodies of
Azerbaijan Composers' Union took place.
By open voting, People's Artist, Professor Frangiz Alizade was
unanimously re-elected as the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers'
Union.
The composition of the Board and the Control and Audit
Commission at Azerbaijan Composers' Union was also determined at
the congress.
Azerbaijan Composers' Union has played an important role in
helping develop a strong national identity through music.
The Union was founded with the assistance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli on
June 30, 1934, as a department of the USSR Composers Union.
The founding assembly was attended by 17 composers from the USSR
countries, including three Azerbaijani composers - Afrasiyab
Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov, and Niyazi. The current chairman of
the Union is People's Artist Frangiz Alizade.
In 2019, the Azerbaijan Composers' Union celebrated its 85th
anniversary. As part of the festival, a series of marvelous
concerts were solemnly held in the Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijani
Composers' Union, Baku Music Academy, the State Academic Opera and
Ballet Theater, and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater. The
festival's closing ceremony took place in Heydar Aliyev Palace.
Along with concert programs, a scientific conference titled
"Achievements of Azerbaijani musical culture in recent years and
prospects" was also held as part of the festival.
Azerbaijan Composers' Union serves as a space for both
well-known and new composers, giving them chances to share their
music, work together, and take part in different festivals both in
Azerbaijan and around the world.
