Azerbaijan Composers' Union Holds Its 11Th Congress

The 11th of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union has been held at the Uzeyir Hajibayli Concert Hall, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Culture Adil Karimli, members of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union Board, public and cultural figures attended the event.

Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Corresponding Member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Professor, People's Artist, Frangiz Alizade was heard at the congress.

In her speech, Frangiz Alizade highlighted the achievements of Azerbaijani composers in recent years, the projects implemented by the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, state care for young musicians, and noted that during the reporting period covering 2019-2024, composers and musicologists contributed to the development of the musical culture of Azerbaijan with their creativity.

The Culture Minister Adil Karimli, who also addressed the event, emphasized that Azerbaijani musical art has an ancient history and rich traditions.

He underlined that the National Leader of the Azerbaijani People Heydar Aliyev, who was the patron of our culture, closely followed the development of musical art in the country during both periods of his leadership, had friendly relations with a number of our composers. National Leader of the Azerbaijani People Heydar Aliyev took care of the composers, constantly supported the promotion of their work.

Speaking about the care of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva in the development of the national culture, Adil Karimli outlined that the country provides support to both individual artists and the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

Thanks to this care, the works of the Azerbaijani classical and contemporary composers are heard on world-famous stages.

The Culture Minister noted that thanks to the wise leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and the heroism of the glorious Azerbaijani Army, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country were restored.

Azerbaijan's historical victory, like other creative directions, should be embodied in musical works, the unsurpassed heroism of the national heroes must be glorified in the language of music.

In conclusion of his speech, Adil Karimli wished Azerbaijan Composers' Union success in its activities.

After other speeches, elections to the governing bodies of Azerbaijan Composers' Union took place.

By open voting, People's Artist, Professor Frangiz Alizade was unanimously re-elected as the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

The composition of the Board and the Control and Audit Commission at Azerbaijan Composers' Union was also determined at the congress.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union has played an important role in helping develop a strong national identity through music.

The Union was founded with the assistance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli on June 30, 1934, as a department of the USSR Composers Union.

The founding assembly was attended by 17 composers from the USSR countries, including three Azerbaijani composers - Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov, and Niyazi. The current chairman of the Union is People's Artist Frangiz Alizade.

In 2019, the Azerbaijan Composers' Union celebrated its 85th anniversary. As part of the festival, a series of marvelous concerts were solemnly held in the Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijani Composers' Union, Baku Music Academy, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater. The festival's closing ceremony took place in Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Along with concert programs, a scientific conference titled "Achievements of Azerbaijani musical culture in recent years and prospects" was also held as part of the festival.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union serves as a space for both well-known and new composers, giving them chances to share their music, work together, and take part in different festivals both in Azerbaijan and around the world.