Oman Strengthens Tourism Sector With Expansion Plans And Global Connectivity Initiatives

Oman is advancing its long-term vision for economic diversification, with travel and sustainability at its core. A new Global Platform video by Oxford Business Group features an exclusive interview with Salim AlMahruqi, Oman's Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and Azzan Albusaidi, Oman's Undersecretary of Tourism, highlighting the country's ongoing efforts to position itself as a leading investment and travel destination.

Under Oman Vision 2040, tourism has been identified as a key pillar for economic growth, with a target of attracting 12m visitors by 2040. Strategic initiatives are being implemented to modernise the sector and enhance its global competitiveness, including the development of integrated tourism complexes (ITCs), luxury hospitality projects, and niche tourism experiences such as adventure and astral tourism. As part of these efforts, Oman is expanding its connectivity, with 500 shuttle flights set to operate between October and April, and the upcoming launch of a regional marketing office in Singapore to strengthen engagement with Asia-Pacific markets, including Australia and New Zealand.

Sustainability remains a central priority for Oman's tourism agenda, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the country's national net-zero target for 2050. In line with this, Oman is developing the Yiti sustainable city, which will be the country's first carbon-neutral tourism development. Additionally, all tourism initiatives are required to incorporate sustainability principles, ensuring responsible sector growth.

Salim AlMahruqi emphasised the government's commitment to fostering investment and innovation in tourism.

“Oman offers a compelling combination of stability, rich cultural heritage, and breathtaking landscapes, making it an attractive destination for investors and visitors alike. Our focus on sustainability ensures that growth is achieved in a responsible and forward-looking manner,” he stated.

Azzan Albusaidi highlighted the importance of Oman's tourism strategy in driving economic expansion.

“The development of our tourism sector under Vision 2040 is not just about increasing visitor numbers; it is about creating high-value experiences that respect our cultural and environmental heritage. We are committed to fostering a sustainable industry that benefits both local communities and international investors,” he said.

Dana Agarbicean, OBG's Country Director in Oman, underscored the broader significance of Oman's tourism strategy.“Oman Vision 2040 presents a clear roadmap for sustainable economic diversification, with tourism as a cornerstone of this transformation. The strategic initiatives being implemented will not only enhance Oman's appeal as a global tourism destination but also support long-term economic resilience,” she said.