NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 27Th

S&P 500 aims for third straight week of gains
Investors anticipate the Fed's first meeting of 2025, expecting unchanged rates
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla to announce Q4 earnings results
