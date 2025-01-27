Australia National Day

On behalf of the American people, I extend my best wishes to Australians everywhere as they commemorate Australia Day on January 26.

Our nations share an unbreakable forged through shared sacrifice and galvanized by shared commitment to freedom and democracy. For over a century, Australians and Americans have stood together side-by-side in times of conflict and peace.

This month marks the 85th anniversary of relations between the U.S. and Australia and the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-Australia Free Trade Agreement. Both bilaterally and through groupings like the Quad, our relationship has been, and will remain, a cornerstone for a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Australia is a key partner helping free nations stand tall in the face of foreign coercion, building reliable supply chains for critical minerals, and delivering for our partners in the Pacific. Our defense and security ties, including through the AUKUS partnership, have never been stronger.

The economic ties between our countries are robust, with trade nearly doubling over the past two decades. The United States remains by far the largest source of foreign investment in Australia, and the largest recipient of Australian foreign investment, because our respective private sectors know that the values we share enable opportunity and prosperity.

The United States looks forward to working even more closely with our Australian mates in the years ahead. May you have a safe and happy Australia Day.