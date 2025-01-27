Metrum Invest Announces Launch Of“Eden Park” - A Green Residential Community Near Yerevan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eden Park residential district is located in the north-eastern upland part of Yerevan, in the village of Arinj

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Metrum Invest , a leading development company, has announced its newest project: Eden Park , a low-rise residential district located just outside the capital city. Spanning 120,000 square meters-with 75,000 square meters dedicated to green spaces-Eden Park promises clean air, ecological balance, and modern amenities in a tranquil setting.“We have created a lifestyle for our residents where every comfort is provided; Eden Park is a new type of urban environment,” said Arman Melkonyan, Executive Director of Metrum Invest.“The architecture and construction here can withstand any professional scrutiny. Eden Park truly offers a 'paradise' environment that combines modernity, innovation, and security.”Designed with 4- to 9-story buildings, Eden Park's first phase of construction is set for completion in 2026. The community will feature tree-lined walkways, a decorative pond, and fountains to enhance its natural appeal. Cafés, restaurants, supermarkets, and other food outlets will be within easy reach, and an on-site preschool will serve young families. Wellness facilities include both indoor and outdoor gyms, along with a dedicated running track encircling the entire district.In addition to these amenities, Eden Park offers 1,800 parking spaces-accommodating both traditional and electric vehicles-complete with charging stations for eco-conscious drivers. A 24/7 centralized video surveillance system and a licensed security team will ensure a safe, worry-free environment for all residents.Metrum Invest was founded in 2021 and has already embarked on six large-scale premium construction projects, including Rubinyants Complex, Toon 27, Emin 6, Antara Inn, Renet, and Tsakhkadzor Park. The company's growth is driven by individual and corporate investments, with every stage-from architectural design to construction-entrusted to industry professionals boasting decades of experience.

Eden Park is a new type of urban environment

