UCC Roll-Out: BJP Welcomes Move, JD(U) Leader Raises Concerns; Opposition Fumes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Uttarakhand has taken a historic step by becoming the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), igniting a fierce divide.

While the BJP and Shiv Sena have lauded the state's decision, calling it a progressive move for national unity, opposition parties, including Congress, RJD and a JD(U) leader have raised strong objections, asserting that the move undermines the country's rich cultural diversity and threatens societal harmony.

Uttarakhand's Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami not only announced the implementation of the UCC but also launched an online portal for citizens to register marriages, divorce, inheritance claims, live-in relationships, and their dissolution, all under the newly introduced law. The state also released a set of rules to guide the implementation of the law, marking a significant step in the country's legal landscape.

BJP leaders were quick to praise Uttarakhand's move. Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao described the state's action as courageous and noted that Uttarakhand's experience could serve as a model for the rest of the nation.

“Uttarakhand has long considered UCC, and now it's been implemented. This step should encourage further nationwide discussions,” he said.

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij also congratulated Uttarakhand, stating,“This is a monumental administrative step. There should be one law for one country, and Uttarakhand has set the stage for the rest of the nation. It is time to move beyond outdated systems.”

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also lauded Uttarakhand for addressing the needs of tribal communities in its UCC framework.“The way the government has thought about tribal people is commendable. Their inclusion in these legal reforms is a positive step,” Nirupam remarked.

However, the Opposition has been vocal in its criticism.

JD(U) leader Khalid Anwar argued that the UCC is incompatible with India's multi-cultural society.

“This move is an attack on diversity. India is a land of many traditions, and a uniform law could erode these rich cultures. Our party has always opposed the UCC, believing it could harm the fabric of our society,” Anwar stated.

Congress leader TS Singh Deo expressed concerns over the exclusion of certain communities, particularly the tribal community, from the UCC.

“The law should reflect the sentiments and customs of all communities. If we are truly seeking a uniform civil code, it must include every section of society without exception. This cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach,” he said.

RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui warned that implementing the UCC without broader consensus could weaken the Constitution and destabilise India's secular and democratic foundations.

“Our country is based on the principles of equality and unity. The Constitution guarantees equal rights for all citizens. The UCC risks undermining these principles, and such a move, even if implemented in one state, could have far-reaching consequences,” Siddiqui said passionately.