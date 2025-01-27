Argentina’S M&A Market Set For Remarkable Growth In 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) is poised for significant expansion in 2025. UBS BB forecasts deal volumes could reach $10 billion, a substantial increase from $3.74 billion in 2024 and $1.2 billion in 2023.



President Javier Milei's economic reforms are driving this optimistic outlook. His policies have successfully reduced inflation and achieved Argentina 's first fiscal surplus in 15 years.



In addition, these measures have improved debt profiles and growth prospects, attracting investor interest. Key sectors drawing foreign include oil, gas, renewable energy, technology, and agribusiness.



Major companies like Shell and Chevron expanded operations in Argentina's Vaca Muerta region in 2024. Tech firms such as Globant and MercadoLibre are stimulating market activity, potentially triggering deals with smaller companies.



However, challenges persist. Argentina faces a shortage of US dollar reserves, impacting economic stability. Politically, Milei lacks a congressional majority, which may create uncertainty for investors.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



The social cost of these reforms is significant. Carlos Vidigal, a professor at the University of Brasília, notes that Milei's policies have increased poverty rates and negatively impacted the lower middle class.



Milei's government is working to improve the investment climate. The new Incentive Regime for Large Investments (RIGI) introduces tax benefits and legal guarantees for foreign investors.



In addition, the privatization agenda is moving forward cautiously, with the recent sale of metalworking company Impsa to a US-led group.



As Argentina navigates these economic reforms, the projected M&A market growth in 2025 reflects cautious optimism. Investors are weighing opportunities against ongoing challenges in this evolving landscape.

MENAFN27012025007421016031ID1109133198