The Invisible Scars That Won't Ever Heal In Vietnam

MENAFN - Asia Times) Although I was born in an air raid shelter and lost family members during the war, most of my memories of the war come from history books rather than personal experience.

Still, I remember the women in my village who never saw their husbands or sons return, children born with deformities, and friends killed or maimed by leftover landmines. But these are only the visible parts of the legacy. Beneath the surface lies a deeper kind of pain: silent, hidden and enduring.

The American War ended 50 years ago, but for many, it has never truly left their minds. We often think of war's aftermath in terms of physical devastation: injured soldiers, destroyed villages, scorched forests. Yet the most enduring scars may be psychological, unseen and often ignored.

Our research, the Vietnam Health and Aging Study (VHAS), shows that many older adults who lived through the war still suffer from symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), such as nightmares, flashbacks and avoidance, especially among those who experienced the most intense periods of conflict.

These symptoms often coexist with or worsen other conditions like depression, anxiety, chronic fatigue and insomnia. In Vietnamese culture, these signs are frequently overlooked or mistaken for normal aging or physical illness, even when they stem from potential trauma.

War always leaves wounds, but not all are visible, and not all victims are acknowledged. For decades, the psychological consequences of war have been viewed mostly through the lens of veterans, especially in Western contexts. But in the places where the wars actually occurred, the suffering of civilians has long remained in the shadows.