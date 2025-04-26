Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
More Trouble For Rahul Gandhi: Pune Court Summons Raebareli MP In Defamation Case Over 'Veer Savarkar' Remark

2025-04-26 03:14:35
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Pune court has summoned Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case related to comments he made about Veer Savarkar, ANI reported. The case was filed by a relative of Savarkar in connection with the statement he made during his visit to London. He is expected to attend the hearing on May 9, 2025.

This comes a day after the Supreme Court pulled up the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments. Notably, Veer Savarkar was a Hindutva ideologue, who is a revered figure among the Centre's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

More details awaited....

