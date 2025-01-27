Moscow enterprises will take part in 30 foreign exhibitions with the support of the Mosprom Centre

(MENAFN- CLW Transports) This year, Moscow’s export-focused companies will have enhanced opportunities to connect with international partners, with the MosProm center organizing 25 international business missions and facilitating participation in 5 major international trade shows. These initiatives, which include both in-person and virtual engagements, will provide Moscow producers with vital platforms for discussions with overseas collaborators. This was announced by Maksim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry.

As directed by Sergey Sobyanin, the city is prioritizing support for export-oriented enterprises in expanding their presence in global markets. Our main objective is to increase the volume of exports of Moscow-produced industrial goods and agricultural products to friendly nations. Moscow manufacturers will showcase their products at international exhibitions in China, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan. They will also engage in direct negotiations with potential buyers and distributors from Mexico, the UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Jordan, Turkey, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Mongolia, and countries across Africa and the CIS, - stated Maksim Liksutov.

MosProm was established in 2019 to increase the recognition and presence of Moscow-made products in overseas markets. One of the most effective programs offered by MosProm is its buyer program. This initiative allows companies to participate in specialized international trade shows and business missions, where they can conduct business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) negotiations with prospective clients for Moscow-produced goods. This offers local industrial companies the opportunity to expand their export reach and product offerings, establish new partnerships and client relationships, and attract valuable investment.

MosProm specialists provide comprehensive support to Moscow-based manufacturers at every stage of their foreign trade activities. Thanks to MosProm’s assistance, Moscow's non-resource, non-energy producers have successfully reoriented their export flows and found new partners in markets across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the CIS, - emphasized Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the city’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.

Furthermore, Moscow exporters benefit greatly from national support programs. The International Cooperation and Export national project is a comprehensive suite of informational, financial, insurance, and logistical support measures. The project includes the My Export digital platform, which offers a range of support services for businesses. These services include free expert consultations, market analytics, assistance in marketing goods on international marketplaces, online training programs, and more.











