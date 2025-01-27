Integral Metals Announces The Acquisition Of The Woods Creek Project In Montana

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Woods Creek Project Comprises of 25 Claims Covering 516.5 Acres

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | FSE: ZK9) (the“Company” or“Integral”) is pleased to announce the of its Woods Creek Project, located within the Idaho Rare Earth Elements-Thorium (REE-Th) Belt in southwestern Montana. This strategic addition to the Company's portfolio includes 25 lode claims covering 516 acres and is positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for rare earth elements critical to modern technologies.

The Woods Creek Project lies within the Idaho REE-Th Belt, a geologically significant trend renowned for its rare earth element-rich carbonatite systems. This belt extends across Idaho and Montana and is host to known mineralized systems such as Sheep Creek, Mineral Hill, Diamond Creek, and Lemhi Pass. At Woods Creek, REE mineralization is believed to be associated with carbonatite dikes that intrude structurally complex zones of amphibolite-grade gneiss and schist, offering a geological setting highly prospective for REE discovery. This mirrors the characteristics of the Sheep Creek area, where over 50 REE-bearing carbonatite dikes have been documented.

“The acquisition of the Woods Creek Project aligns with our commitment to advancing exploration in high-potential critical mineral districts," stated Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer. "This project not only diversifies our portfolio, but also strengthens our ability to address the global need for critical minerals.”

The addition of the Woods Creek Project underscores Integral Metals' strategy to focus on mineral exploration within underexplored yet geologically promising regions. The Company intends to prioritize exploration activities, including geochemical sampling, detailed geophysical surveys, and petrographic studies, to refine a geological model and develop drill targets for the project.

Integral Metals is committed to unlocking the value of the Woods Creek Project as part of its broader mission to advance critical mineral exploration in North America. The Company notes that the claims for the Woods Creek Project are currently awaiting adjudication by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), a routine process that is expected to confirm the Company's rights to explore the property.

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories and Manitoba, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

