SEE Holding and Arabian Gulf Steel Industries Forge Partnership to Advance Sustainable Construction Practices

(MENAFN- Diamond-Developers) Dubai, January 27, 2025: SEE Holding, the parent company behind The Sustainable City brand, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arabian Gulf Steel Industries (AGSI), marking a significant step towards advancing sustainable construction practices in the region. The partnership will prioritize the integration of low carbon steel in future projects, reinforcing SEE Holding’s commitment to selecting sustainable materials to achieve its net zero ambitions. Additionally, both entities will explore opportunities to promote circular economy practices, focusing on recycling and repurposing steel products to minimize waste and environmental impact.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at SEE Institute, SEE Holding’s knowledge partner and the region’s first operational net zero emissions building, underscoring a shared commitment to environmental responsibility.

Faris Saeed, Chairman & CEO of SEE Holding, stated: "Achieving net zero emissions requires a holistic commitment to reducing both embodied and operational emissions across every facet of the built environment. Our partnership with Arabian Gulf Steel Industries reaffirms our dedication to selecting materials that align with our net zero strategy while driving innovation in sustainable cities and communities. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire transformative change in net zero construction practices across the region, redefining how sustainable infrastructure and cities are designed and built."

The collaboration extends beyond material selection, focusing on research and development (R&D) to innovate and refine techniques that enhance the adoption of low carbon steel in construction processes. Both parties will work together to develop new methodologies that optimize energy efficiency and reduce embodied emissions in building projects.

Asam Hussain, the AGSI’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “The partnership with SEE Holding represents a significant step forward by driving sustainable transformation in construction practices in the UAE. Our collaboration will ensure that we structurally embed demand for low-carbon materials to seize the opportunity of accelerating decarbonization of the hard-to-abate sector. Together, we are advancing environmental sustainability and driving positive economic and social impact.”

AGSI is the World’s first Carbon Neutral Steel Plant and Low Carbon Steel Manufacturing Facility based in the UAE. The company is pioneering low carbon products play a critical role in decarbonizing not only the steel industry but also the built environment. By incorporating 100% recycled low carbon steel SEE Holding aims to significantly reduce embodied emissions while maintaining the highest standards of durability and strength required for modern construction. AGSI’s state-of-the-art facilities are designed to minimize waste and energy consumption, aligning seamlessly with SEE Holding’s ethos of responsible urban development.





AGSI has also signed the Memorandum of Understanding with SEE Institute with a shared vision of advancing knowledge. Both companies will work together to introduce training programs targeted at architects, engineers, and construction professionals to raise awareness of low carbon steel benefits and foster its adoption across the sector. The partnership will also prioritize performance monitoring, implementing robust reporting mechanisms to track environmental impact, measure emission reductions, and enhance project transparency.





