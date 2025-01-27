United Kingdom Organic Food Retailing Industry Market Report 2025 - Ethical Consumerism Pushes Sales

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Food Retailing in the UK - Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Organic food retailing revenue is expected to swell at a compound annual rate of 11.4% over the five years through 2024-25. Changing consumer trends and diets propel the industry's growth. Ethical consumerism is pushing sales, with more consumers deterring purchases of products made in a way that harms animals or the environment.

At the same time, people are becoming more vigilant of the foods they consume following a spate of disease outbreaks and contamination concerns, encouraging them to go organic. Social media amplifies organic trends, with shoppers turning to plant-based diets and swapping traditional meat for organic alternatives. Retailers must adapt to these food trends to stay competitive.

Trends and Insights



Ethical consumerism pushes sales . More and more, people are turning away from products made in a way that harms animals or the environment, boosting organic food sales.

On-the-go lifestyles prop up convenience food sales . Rising weekly work hours paired with a desire to keep up with a healthy and nutritious diet push the sales of organic ready-meals as people increasingly favour the most convenient ways to consume their food.

London is the prime location to set up shop . With the highest population density and disposable income per capital paired with the largest businesses, it's a great place for organic food retailers to set up a base and attract custom. Retailers with a wide range of products excel. Stocking a variety of brands, food and cuisines can attract a broader client base.

Market size and recent performance (2014-2029)

Industry revenue has grown at a CAGR of 11.8 % over the past five years, to reach an estimated in 2024.

Company Coverage Includes:



Fresh & Wild Ltd

Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd Abel & Cole Ltd

