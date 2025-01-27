Pre-budget Statement from Rohit Taneja, Founder & CEO, Decentro.

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) As we approach the Union Budget 2025, there is immense potential to strengthen India’s fintech ecosystem by fostering innovation, compliance, and financial inclusion.



India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, particularly the India Stack, has been instrumental in bridging gaps between urban and rural sectors. Expanding its capabilities in 2025—through tools like DigiLocker and ULI (Unified Lending Interface)—can unlock growth for underserved regions and drive innovation at scale.



In the UPI for B2B space, we see a massive opportunity to transform how businesses manage vendor payments, recurring transactions, and supplier settlements. Policies encouraging UPI Autopay adoption, higher transaction limits, and tax benefits for digital payments will accelerate digitization in sectors like SaaS, logistics, and retail.



For cross-border payments, initiatives like Project Nexus can enable faster, cost-efficient transactions, while simplified forex regulations and support for multi-currency settlements will position India as a global leader in payment infrastructure.



With compliance and data protection taking center stage, the budget should incentivize AI-driven solutions to streamline regulatory processes, enhance fraud detection, and foster trust. The Data Protection Bill presents an opportunity to enable secure innovation while ensuring transparency in digital transactions.



At Decentro, we’re building infrastructure that empowers businesses to scale seamlessly—from mobile-first DigiLocker workflows to UPI Autopay and multi-currency settlements. We look forward to a forward-thinking budget that drives trust, scalability, and innovation, keeping India at the forefront of the global fintech revolution.”





