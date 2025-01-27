Holding(S) In Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BNR4T868

Issuer Name

RENEWI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An or disposal of rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

23-Jan-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

27-Jan-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.214302 2.833241 5.047543 4066404 Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BNR4T868 1783842 2.214302 Sub Total 8.A 1783842 2.214302%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 31/01/2025 31/01/2025 Cash 2233 0.002771 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/02/2025 04/02/2025 Cash 18136 0.022506 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/02/2025 10/02/2025 Cash 122858 0.152504 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/03/2025 04/03/2025 Cash 3391 0.004205 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/04/2025 02/04/2025 Cash 3054 0.003785 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/05/2025 02/05/2025 Cash 2991 0.003704 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/05/2025 14/05/2025 Cash 144937 0.179913 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/05/2025 23/05/2025 Cash 138634 0.172089 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/06/2025 03/06/2025 Cash 581 0.000719 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/06/2025 12/06/2025 Cash 137401 0.170553 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/07/2025 02/07/2025 Cash 5564 0.006900 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/07/2025 07/07/2025 Cash 33245 0.041262 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/07/2025 14/07/2025 Cash 13100 0.016257 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/08/2025 04/08/2025 Cash 5033 0.006240 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/08/2025 05/08/2025 Cash 331536 0.411541 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/08/2025 13/08/2025 Cash 526210 0.653194 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/08/2025 19/08/2025 Cash 473233 0.587433 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/09/2025 02/09/2025 Cash 253 0.000314 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/09/2025 18/09/2025 Cash 55066 0.068354 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2025 02/10/2025 Cash 1949 0.002416 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/10/2025 27/10/2025 Cash 29552 0.036678 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/11/2025 04/11/2025 Cash 3590 0.004448 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/11/2025 28/11/2025 Cash 13489 0.016743 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2025 02/12/2025 Cash 1778 0.002205 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/12/2025 10/12/2025 Cash 14617 0.018144 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/12/2025 22/12/2025 Cash 13832 0.017169 Cash-settled Equity Swap 31/12/2025 31/12/2025 Cash 1114 0.001376 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/01/2026 02/01/2026 Cash 400 0.000496 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/01/2026 05/01/2026 Cash 2490 0.003086 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/01/2026 19/01/2026 Cash 876 0.001086 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/01/2026 20/01/2026 Cash 50 0.000062 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/01/2026 22/01/2026 Cash 6996 0.008681 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/02/2026 03/02/2026 Cash 5638 0.006993 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/02/2026 18/02/2026 Cash 2615 0.003244 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/04/2026 28/04/2026 Cash 71605 0.088868 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/07/2026 22/07/2026 Cash 10395 0.012900 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 6693 0.008307 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/12/2029 12/12/2029 Cash 38335 0.047579 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/12/2029 28/12/2029 Cash 21649 0.026868 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/04/2031 04/04/2031 Cash 3142 0.003900 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/04/2031 07/04/2031 Cash 2571 0.003191 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/04/2031 08/04/2031 Cash 1000 0.001241 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/04/2031 15/04/2031 Cash 1489 0.001847 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/04/2031 18/04/2031 Cash 797 0.000989 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/05/2031 28/05/2031 Cash 1601 0.001987 Cash-settled Equity Swap 29/05/2031 29/05/2031 Cash 1270 0.001576 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/06/2031 13/06/2031 Cash 1966 0.002440 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/06/2031 16/06/2031 Cash 1870 0.002321 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/01/2032 20/01/2032 Cash 1737 0.002156 Sub Total 8.B2 2282562 2.833241%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

27-Jan-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London