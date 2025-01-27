Schools in LA struggle to reconstruct following wildfires

(MENAFN) The wildfires that have ravaged Southern California since January 7 have caused significant destruction to the region’s education system, leaving over a dozen schools severely damaged or destroyed. As school officials begin the long and challenging process of rebuilding, they are confronted with an estimated cost of hundreds of millions of dollars, with recovery expected to take years. The scale of the damage has left a lasting impact on students and educators alike.



At least 12 schools in Los Angeles County were heavily affected, including five campuses that were completely destroyed. Notably, two elementary schools in Pacific Palisades were lost within the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the U.S. Additionally, Palisades Charter High School suffered significant damage, and in Pasadena and Altadena, three elementary schools were also destroyed by the fires.



The financial burden of rebuilding the damaged schools is overwhelming, with estimates suggesting that it could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools, Debra Duardo, emphasized the difficulty of the task, stating that it could take years to rebuild the affected campuses and restore normalcy.



A potential source of support comes from California's Proposition 2, a USD10 billion school construction bond passed in November to aid in rebuilding efforts following disasters such as wildfires. However, the funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and with a significant backlog of schools already waiting for assistance, there are concerns that schools with other urgent needs may face delays in receiving support.

