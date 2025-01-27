Donkey behind Shrek character passes away

(MENAFN) Perry, the real-life donkey who inspired the animated character Donkey in the 2001 Shrek, has passed away at the age of 30 due to complications from laminitis, an incurable hoof disease. His euthanasia was a result of increasing pain, according to his caretakers at the Barron Park Donkey Project in Palo Alto, California.



Born in 1994, Perry arrived at Barron Park in 1997, where animators from Pacific Data Images visited in the late '90s to observe and photograph him for the creation of Donkey, voiced by Eddie Murphy in the Shrek franchise. Despite his connection, Perry reportedly received just a $75 donation for his role and was not officially credited in the films.



Shrek was a massive success, grossing over $3.8 billion worldwide and winning the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Perry, however, was more than just an inspiration for an animated character—he was beloved by the local Palo Alto community, where he served as a mascot and was often visited by families. In recognition of his importance, the Palo Alto City Council allocated $10,000 for his medical care in June 2024.



Donkeys typically live 25 to 30 years, with some reaching 40 with the right care. Perry’s passing marks the end of an era for both the community and the Shrek legacy.

