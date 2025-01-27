Switzerland detains Palestinian-American reporter

(MENAFN) Swiss arrested Palestinian-American journalist Ali Abunimah in Zurich on Saturday, just hours before he was scheduled to speak at an event. The details of any charges against him remain unclear, but reports confirm that Abunimah, who co-founded the pro-Palestinian news outlet Electronic Intifada, has been granted access to counsel.



Earlier, Abunimah was questioned for an hour at Zurich Airport. His arrest is seen as part of a broader trend of increasing backlash by Western against expressions of solidarity with Palestinians. Abunimah, known for his advocacy of the Palestinian cause, frequently appears on news networks to discuss Middle Eastern issues from a Palestinian perspective.



The arrest follows a series of similar incidents, such as British police raids on pro-Palestinian activists and journalists. The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee has condemned the arrest, urging the US State Department to intervene, though the department has yet to comment on the situation.

MENAFN27012025000045015687ID1109132591