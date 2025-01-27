Trump Family Dives Into Crypto, Net Worth Soars

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump's net worth skyrocketed following his inauguration and the launch of his cryptocurrency, the $TRUMP token. The former president's wealth now largely stems from digital assets, reshaping his portfolio and the landscape.



Trump introduced the $TRUMP token just days before taking office on January 20, 2025. The meme coin's cap quickly surpassed $10 billion, catapulting Trump up the billionaire rankings.



This move marks a significant shift in Trump's stance on cryptocurrencies. The president's embrace of contrasts sharply with his predecessor's regulatory approach.



Trump promised to usher in a "golden age" for digital currencies during his campaign. His administration now includes several crypto advocates in key positions. Trump's wealth surge stems primarily from his majority stake in Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).



The company's stock price has experienced significant volatility since going public. TMTG's market capitalization reached approximately $7.7 billion recently, with Trump's 60% stake representing over half his net worth.



The $TRUMP meme coin debuted during the inaugural Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C. Its value skyrocketed from under $10 to a peak of $74.59 before retracting. This new asset broadens Trump's involvement in the cryptocurrency sphere beyond TMTG.

The Intersection of Politics and Cryptocurrency

Melania Trump also entered the crypto arena with her own token, $MELANIA. The former First Lady's coin saw its market cap exceed $1 billion shortly after launch. Both Trump-affiliated tokens experienced initial surges followed by significant pullbacks.



Critics argue these meme coins lack real utility and exploit the president's position. Some worry about potential conflicts of interest as Trump returns to the White House. Ethics watchdogs express concern over new avenues for gaining favor with the administration.



The crypto market 's response to Trump's presidency remains mixed. Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $110,000 shortly after the inauguration. Investors anticipate a more favorable regulatory environment under Trump's leadership.



As Trump settles into his second term, the crypto world watches closely. His actions in the coming months will likely shape the future of digital assets in America. For now, investors navigate a landscape where politics and crypto collide in unprecedented ways.

