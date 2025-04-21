403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Angelina Jolie Expresses Solidarity with Gaza
(MENAFN) Globally recognized actress Angelina Jolie has once again voiced her backing for Gaza, using her Instagram story on Saturday to highlight a report from Doctors Without Borders.
The report sheds light on the deteriorating circumstances in the region.
Jolie, who has dedicated over two decades to working with the UNHCR – the United Nations refugee agency – as both a goodwill ambassador and special envoy, shared the humanitarian organization’s message.
In the report, the group characterizes the Gaza Strip as a “mass grave for Palestinians and those helping them.”
The message underlines that “as Israeli forces resume and expand their military offensive by air, ground and sea on the Gaza Strip,” civilians are being forcibly removed from their homes, while essential aid is being intentionally obstructed.
It emphasizes that Palestinian lives are “once again being systematically destroyed.”
Based on the statement, these aggressive operations by Israeli forces present a serious risk to humanitarian personnel and medical workers trying to assist those in need within Gaza.
The organization urgently appealed to Israeli authorities to end the “inhumane and deadly siege” on Gaza.
It stressed the importance of safeguarding not only Palestinian civilians but also the humanitarian and healthcare professionals working on the ground.
In conclusion, the shared post expressed a longing for the return of a ceasefire, underlining the desperate need for peace and protection in the region.
The report sheds light on the deteriorating circumstances in the region.
Jolie, who has dedicated over two decades to working with the UNHCR – the United Nations refugee agency – as both a goodwill ambassador and special envoy, shared the humanitarian organization’s message.
In the report, the group characterizes the Gaza Strip as a “mass grave for Palestinians and those helping them.”
The message underlines that “as Israeli forces resume and expand their military offensive by air, ground and sea on the Gaza Strip,” civilians are being forcibly removed from their homes, while essential aid is being intentionally obstructed.
It emphasizes that Palestinian lives are “once again being systematically destroyed.”
Based on the statement, these aggressive operations by Israeli forces present a serious risk to humanitarian personnel and medical workers trying to assist those in need within Gaza.
The organization urgently appealed to Israeli authorities to end the “inhumane and deadly siege” on Gaza.
It stressed the importance of safeguarding not only Palestinian civilians but also the humanitarian and healthcare professionals working on the ground.
In conclusion, the shared post expressed a longing for the return of a ceasefire, underlining the desperate need for peace and protection in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment