ICC Sets Limits on Evidence Regarding Former Philippine President
(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) has released a procedural directive that reduces the extent of admissible evidence and lays out a schedule for the confirmation of charges process involving former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
He faces allegations of crimes against humanity at The Hague, as reported by local sources on Sunday.
In an effort to prevent what it termed a "mini-trial" prior to the official proceedings, the ICC emphasized a more focused and streamlined approach in a 17-page ruling dated April 17.
This decision, reported by the media, aims to increase procedural efficiency, minimize unnecessary complexity, and ensure balance by respecting the rights of both the defendant and the victims involved.
The ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber 1 underlined its intention to simplify the legal process, prevent excessive procedural expansion, and reduce unwarranted delays ahead of the scheduled hearing on September 23.
Duterte was apprehended in Manila on March 11 following the issuance of an ICC warrant and was transported to The Hague later that day.
He is held responsible for thousands of deaths during his controversial anti-drug campaign from 2016 to 2022.
Under the newly issued procedural structure, prosecutors are required to submit only materials considered "directly relevant" to the accusations.
Each piece of evidence must be presented alongside a disclosure note clarifying its significance. The cut-off date for submitting this evidence is July 1.
Additionally, both the prosecution and defense must provide their final written statements no later than ten days before the hearing commences.
