'Defaming India Again': BJP Tears Into Rahul Gandhi For Comment On Election Commission At US Event

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his comment on the Election Commission and Maharashtra election result during his address to the diaspora in Boston city of Massachusetts in the United States. Targeting Rahul Gandhi over his address, BJP accused the Congress leader of 'always defaming' India on the foreign soil.

BJP said Rahul Gandhi could not win the trust of the Indian electorate and has started to question the Indian democratic process on foreign soil.

In a post on X, Pradeep Bhandari said,“Anti Democracy, Anti India Rahul Gandhi, who could not win the trust of the Indian electorate, begins to question the Indian democratic process on a foreign soil.”

“Why does Rahul always defame India on foreign soil? An agent of George Soros who is fighting the Indian state - that's what Rahul Gandhi's intent today is,” the post further reads.

Shehzad Poonawalla also criticised Rahul Gandhi's speech, saying that it showed the Congress leader had also started speaking against the nation while speaking against the prime minister.

Shehzad Poonawalla said,“Rahul Gandhi's identity is to humiliate Indian organisations and institutions on foreign soil. He goes abroad and makes comments on India's Constitution, judiciary, and questions the Election Commission of India (ECI). This shows how people, while going against PM Modi, have started going against the country.”

What did Rahul Gandhi say in his Boston address?

Addressing the diaspora, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was“compromised”, asserting that there was something fundamentally wrong with the system.

Rahul Gandhi said,“It is very clear to us that the Election Commission is compromised, and it is very clear that there is something wrong with the system. I have said this multiple times. More people voted in the Maharashtra Assembly elections than there are adults in Maharashtra. The Election Commission gave us a voting figure for 5:30 PM and between 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM, 65 lakh voters voted. This is physically impossible to happen. For a voter to vote, it takes approx 3 minutes, and if you do the Math, it would mean that there were lines of voters till 2 AM, but this did not happen.”

“When we asked them for the videography, they not only refused but they also changed the law so that now we are not allowed to ask for the videography,” Rahul Gandhi said.

