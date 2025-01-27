Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Market Size, Share & Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Hyperphosphatemia is a condition characterized by elevated phosphate levels in the blood, often resulting from kidney dysfunction, excessive phosphate intake, or underlying conditions like hypoparathyroidism. When the kidneys are unable to effectively filter out phosphate, it accumulates in the bloodstream, leading to potential complications like calcification in tissues and organs. primarily focuses on reducing phosphate levels to prevent these complications. Dietary phosphate restriction is a key strategy, where foods high in phosphorus, such as dairy products, processed foods, and certain meats, are limited.

High risk of chronic kidney disease in the geriatric population drives the global market

The aging population is a key driver of market growth, as older adults are more susceptible to CKD, the leading cause of hyperphosphatemia. The prevalence of CKD increases with age, which significantly boosts the demand for effective treatment options. Approximately 34% of individuals aged 65 and older are affected by CKD, compared to 12% of those aged 45-64 and 6% of those between 18-44 years.

This higher vulnerability of the geriatric population to CKD highlights the pressing need for consistent and effective hyperphosphatemia treatments, driving market demand. As regulatory advancements continue and the need for treatments in at-risk populations grows, the hyperphosphatemia treatment market is poised for sustained expansion.

Increasing awareness regarding hyperphosphatemia and associated problems creates tremendous opportunities

Since hyperphosphatemia is often associated with chronic kidney disease and hypoparathyroidism, there is a rising need for educational programs to inform the public about these conditions and how to manage them. Government bodies and nonprofit organizations are intensifying their efforts to raise awareness through targeted campaigns and events.

For instance, in March 2024, the American Kidney Fund launched an education and awareness campaign focused on managing high phosphorus levels, also known as hyperphosphatemia. These initiatives help enhance public understanding of the condition, leading to earlier detection, better diagnosis, and improved treatment adherence.

As awareness increases, there is greater potential for market growth, creating new opportunities for hyperphosphatemia treatments and contributing to a broader reach for effective solutions for managing the condition.

North America holds the largest revenue share in the hyperphosphatemia treatment market, and this dominance is primarily attributed to a robust healthcare system that ensures widespread access to advanced treatments and therapies. The region also benefits from substantial investments in research and development, driving innovation in hyperphosphatemia treatment options. The high incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in North America further fuels the demand for effective therapies, making the treatment of hyperphosphatemia a critical healthcare focus.

Key Highlights



The global hyperphosphatemia treatment market size was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 1.62 billion in 2025 to reach USD 2.71 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By drug class, the global market is segmented into calcium-based phosphate binders, iron-based phosphate binders, and non-calcium-based phosphate binders non-calcium-based phosphate binders segment leads the market.

By route of administration, the global market is segmented into oral and parenteral. The oral segment dominates the global hyperphosphatemia treatment industry, accounting for the highest market share.

By disease condition, the global hyperphosphatemia treatment market is segmented into chronic kidney disease, hypoparathyroidism, and others. The chronic kidney disease segment dominates the global market.

By distribution channel, the global market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment dominates the market. North America is the most significant global hyperphosphatemia treatment market shareholder.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ardelyx, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Akebia Therapeutics, Lupin, Astellas Pharma Inc., Unicycive, CSL, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Strides Pharma Science Limited, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Alebund Pharmaceuticals received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for AP306. This promising therapy is currently in clinical development and targets the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Segmentation

By Drug ClassCalcium-based Phosphate BindersIron-based Phosphate BindersNon-Calcium-based Phosphate BindersBy Route of AdministrationOralTabletsCapsulesOthersParenteralBy Disease ConditionChronic Kidney DiseaseHypoparathyroidismOthersBy Distribution ChannelHospital PharmaciesDrug Stores & Retail PharmaciesOnline Pharmacies