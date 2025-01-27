Nursing Orderly Among Two Arrested With Heroin In J & K's Udhampur
Date
1/27/2025 6:16:31 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Two suspected drug peddlers, including a nursing orderly, were arrested after nearly 40 grams of heroin was seized from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, Police here said.
The arrested accused were identified as Chabutra Bazar resident Vikrant Sharma, a nursing orderly at the government Medical College in Udhampur, and Arjun Dubey of Paba Gali.
The duo was travelling to Udhampur from Jammu on a motorcycle when they were stopped by a police team at Rehambal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a police spokesperson said.
He added 39.9 grams of heroin was seized from them.
A case under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused and an investigation started to expose the peddling racket, the spokesperson said.
|
