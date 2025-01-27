عربي


Nursing Orderly Among Two Arrested With Heroin In J & K's Udhampur

1/27/2025 6:16:31 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Two suspected drug peddlers, including a nursing orderly, were arrested after nearly 40 grams of heroin was seized from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, Police here said.

The arrested accused were identified as Chabutra Bazar resident Vikrant Sharma, a nursing orderly at the government Medical College in Udhampur, and Arjun Dubey of Paba Gali.

The duo was travelling to Udhampur from Jammu on a motorcycle when they were stopped by a police team at Rehambal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a police spokesperson said.

He added 39.9 grams of heroin was seized from them.

A case under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused and an investigation started to expose the peddling racket, the spokesperson said.

Read Also Video: Local Mosque Committee Calls For Boycott Of Drug Peddlers Habitual Offenders Involved In Drug Trade Won't Be Spared: IGP Kashmir

MENAFN27012025000215011059ID1109132500


Kashmir Observer

