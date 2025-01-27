Delhi-Srinagar Rail Link To Boost Pilgrimage To Vaishno Devi: Officials

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) The upcoming Delhi-Srinagar train connectivity is expected to further boost pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi, a top shrine board official said.

In view of this, a pilgrim facilitation centre has also been set up at the Katra railway station to enable people to complete registration for the pilgrimage conveniently, the official said.

Chief executive officer (CEO), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Anshul Garg outlined ambitious plans to establish Katra as a regional hub, with several key projects underway, including four temples along the Trikuta Hills Parikrama Marg and development of a helipad to improve connectivity to the Shiv Khori Shrine, with an aim to boost tourism in the region.

Garg was speaking at a function organised to celebrate the 76th Republic Day at Shrine Board's Sports Complex Katra on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the significance of the upcoming Delhi-Srinagar train connectivity stating that it will establish Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine, as a crucial transit station and is expected to further boost the pilgrimage to the holy shrine.

A specially-designed Vande Bharat Express train completed its maiden trial run on the recently completed Katra-Srinagar section on January 25, marking the completion of the dream project to connect Kashmir valley with rest of the country by rail network.

“In view of this development, the shrine board has operationalised a yatri facilitation centre at the Katra Railway Station for enabling pilgrims to complete their registration for the yatra conveniently, right from the railway station thereby enhancing their overall pilgrimage experience,” Garg said.

“Shrine board has been tirelessly working to upgrade and expand the existing infrastructure to cater to the ever-increasing number of pilgrims visiting the shrine across the country and abroad,” he said.

The revered shrine has witnessed a steady influx of devotees, with the annual pilgrimage exceeding 90 lakh for the third consecutive year, he said.

Highlighting efforts to enhance the traditional route, he said a major project, estimated at Rs 20 crore is underway, which includes the development of a state-of-the-art Darshani Deodi Queue Complex designed to accommodate 1,500 devotees to wait in all weather conditions.

Besides, the completion of other mega projects in the Banganga sector including the three-storey Shubhra Bhawan, upgraded track quality and drainage network, proposed Laser Light and Sound project with an aim to enhance the overall pilgrimage experience, he said.

The CEO also highlighted key initiatives undertaken collaboratively by the centre and the shrine board to rejuvenate the Banganga rivulet for enhancing the rivulet's ecology and aesthetics through synchronized development and contiguous embankments.

A Rs 25 crore new exit track inspired by the skywalk aimed at decongesting the Bhawan area and new Vaishnavi bhawan for enhancing the overall pilgrimage experience for devotees were also highlighted by the CEO.

He also announced several new upcoming facilities, including battery car parking, Adhkuwari holding area, AI-based CCTV cameras on the track and a command control centre during the upcoming Chaitra Navratras for enhancing the overall pilgrimage experience for devotees.

He also announced that residents of Katra town and all 41 villages falling in sub-division, Katra shall be provided priority 'darshan' at the shrine on production of Aadhaar card as valid address proof at Durga Bhawan.