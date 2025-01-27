Nizami Cinema Premiers Film About Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
A documentary film "Taghiyev" has been premiered at Nizami
Cinema Center, Azernews reports.
The film was produced on the joint initiative of the Damla
Public Union for Care for Low-income Families and IHH Humanitarian
Relief Foundation (Turkiye)
The cinema work tells about the life and work of the outstanding
philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.
The National Anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Republic of Turkiye were performed at the beginning of the
event.
Yavuz Dede, a representative of the IHH Humanitarian Relief
Foundation, who spoke at the event, noted that Haji Zeynalabdin
Taghiyev, despite the vicissitudes of life, chose serving his own
people and contributing to the development of youth as his life
credo, and emphasized that the steps taken at the initiative of the
philanthropist in the field of education and enlightenment in
Azerbaijan had a serious impact on the socio-political environment
of that period.
He was a man who knew the problems of his people and spent his
wealth on them without hesitation. His charitable mission still
lives in the memory of the Azerbaijani people and is an example for
future generations.
In turn, the producer of the film Yavuz Yildirim said that a
number of projects related to Taghiyev have been implemented in
Azerbaijan.
According to him, the life stories of such great personalities
should become the subject of films, TV series and other projects,
because their activities and their ideas have always been important
for society.
Then the documentary film "Tagiyev" was shown. The film aims to
convey to the audience the charitable mission of Haji Zeynalabdin
Taghiyev, his role in enlightenment and awakening of national
self-awareness, as well as his contribution to social welfare. It
not only tells the life story of one person, but also draws
attention to the fact that the good deeds he did can serve as a
model in our time.
Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev was not only one of the significant
personalities for Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world, his
activities in the field of charity and humanitarian aid created a
deep connection between our peoples and played an important role in
promoting such values as solidarity and enlightenment.
He contributed to the economic and social development of
Azerbaijan and at the same time became a symbol reflecting the
common values of the Turkic world with his innovative activities
in the field of education, health care and social security.
