Nizami Cinema Premiers Film About Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev

Laman Ismayilova

A documentary "Taghiyev" has been premiered at Nizami Cinema Center, Azernews reports.

The film was produced on the joint initiative of the Damla Public Union for Care for Low-income Families and IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation (Turkiye)

The cinema work tells about the life and work of the outstanding philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

The National Anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkiye were performed at the beginning of the event.

Yavuz Dede, a representative of the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, who spoke at the event, noted that Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, despite the vicissitudes of life, chose serving his own people and contributing to the development of youth as his life credo, and emphasized that the steps taken at the initiative of the philanthropist in the field of education and enlightenment in Azerbaijan had a serious impact on the socio-political environment of that period.

He was a man who knew the problems of his people and spent his wealth on them without hesitation. His charitable mission still lives in the memory of the Azerbaijani people and is an example for future generations.

In turn, the producer of the film Yavuz Yildirim said that a number of projects related to Taghiyev have been implemented in Azerbaijan.

According to him, the life stories of such great personalities should become the subject of films, TV series and other projects, because their activities and their ideas have always been important for society.

Then the documentary film "Tagiyev" was shown. The film aims to convey to the audience the charitable mission of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, his role in enlightenment and awakening of national self-awareness, as well as his contribution to social welfare. It not only tells the life story of one person, but also draws attention to the fact that the good deeds he did can serve as a model in our time.

Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev was not only one of the significant personalities for Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world, his activities in the field of charity and humanitarian aid created a deep connection between our peoples and played an important role in promoting such values ​​as solidarity and enlightenment.

He contributed to the economic and social development of Azerbaijan and at the same time became a symbol reflecting the common values ​​of the Turkic world with his innovative activities in the field of education, health care and social security.