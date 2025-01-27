Stringiq Wins Fintech Start-Up Of The Year!

(MENAFN- Pressat) Glasgow, UK – StringIQ, a trailblazing fintech start-up, has been named FinTech Start-Up of the Year 2024 at both the UK Finance Awards and the Scottish Enterprise Awards. This milestone achievement comes just one year after the company's inception, firmly establishing StringIQ as a rising star in the global fintech landscape.

These awards recognise StringIQ's innovative approach to and its significant impact on the in a remarkably short time. At the heart of the company's success is its flagship product, Swipen SoftPoS , an app revolutionising payment solutions by enabling almost any Android device to accept card payments without additional hardware.

The Swipen SoftPoS app recently gained international attention through a landmark partnership with MoneyGram , a leading money transfer service. For the first time, MoneyGram agents across Europe are equipped to accept card payments, providing customers with convenience and security. Thousands of Moneygram agents have already adopted the technology, streamlining transactions and enhancing accessibility in the money transfer market.

"Winning these awards is a testament to the hard work, vision, and innovation of the StringIQ team," said Lorne McConnachie, Co-Founder of StringIQ. "To be recognised as FinTech Start-Up of the Year twice within just 12 months is an incredible honour. It underscores our commitment to developing cutting-edge FinTech solutions."

SME News' Scottish Enterprise Awards celebrate Scottish businesses that exemplify excellence, innovation, and resilience in their fields. The UK Finance Awards focus on those who rise to the challenges of the financial sector, achieving success regardless of what difficulties are presented. For StringIQ, these accolades highlight its rapid growth and groundbreaking contributions to the fintech sector. With Swipen SoftPoS already making waves across Europe, the company is poised to expand its reach globally in 2025 and explore new opportunities to transform digital payments.

As the fintech industry evolves, StringIQ continues to lead with bold ideas and cutting-edge technology. The company's journey from start-up to multi award-winning enterprise in such a short time signals an exciting future ahead.