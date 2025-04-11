Avika Gor Says, Traditional Indian Outfits Are Underrated By The Younger Generation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor feels that wearing Indian ensembles such as sarees or salwar kameez is hugely underrated, especially among the younger generation.

Talking about one underrated habit or mindset she believes more people should adopt, Avika told IANS,“I think wearing traditional Indian outfits like sarees or salwar kameez is hugely underrated, especially among the younger generation. In cities like Mumbai or Hyderabad, I hardly see youngsters embracing this part of our culture.”

“Sarees are so graceful, and it would be lovely to see more people wearing them casually-even at airports. Add a little kajal and a bindi, and you've got a stunning look. I hope more young people start seeing the beauty in that.”

The actress, who is famously known for playing the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu, for which she won the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2009, prefers timeless classics when it comes to fashion.

Revealing the reason, Avika said it is“because the fact that they are 'timeless' means they've been loved by generations. There's a sense of certainty and ease in choosing them.”

She added,“Trends often require a lot of effort and come with the risk of going wrong. But with classics, there's no hesitation or doubt-they just work. That's what I believe in.”

It was in 2007 when Avika made her Hindi television debut with Ssshhhh...Koi Hai in 2007. She made her film debut in Tollywood with Uyyala Jampala in 2013. After she rose to fame with her work in Balika Vadhu, the actress was seen in shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and films including“1920: Horrors Of The Heart” and“Bloody Ishq.”

How has her style evolved over the years? Avika said,“Honestly, on screen, I don't think I have much of a say. My look is shaped by the designers, stylists, and directors who envision the character I'm playing. So, the style you see there belongs to the character, not me.”

“But off-screen, I've definitely evolved. I've learned that comfort should be a priority. I've also started embracing my own preferences-like knowing a red dress might suit me better than a black one. Saying“no” to an outfit that doesn't feel right to me is something I never used to do, and that's the kind of personal evolution I really admire in myself.”