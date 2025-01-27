Ethiopian Cargo Boosts 777 Freighter Fleet

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Addis Ababa: Ethiopian Cargo has expanded its fleet with the addition of a new 777 freighter to support its growing global operations.

The new 777F, registered ET-BAB, made its inaugural flight carrying humanitarian aid, as announced by Ethiopian in a LinkedIn post on Thursday, January 23.

"Ethiopian Cargo is proud to enhance its global operations and expand its capacity with the addition of the new Boeing 777 freighter, ET-BAB," said Ethiopian Airlines in the post.

”This milestone strengthens our ability to serve global markets with increased efficiency and reliability, ensuring we meet the growing demand for air freight services worldwide.

”The new freighter will play a pivotal role in fortifying our extensive network and delivering unparalleled service to our customers. Its first flight carried humanitarian aid, exemplifying our commitment to making a meaningful impact in our corporate social responsibilities.”

Flightradar24 records show the production 777F with ET-BAB registration left Boeing's Everett factory in Washington, United States on 21 January and arrived at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, where Ethiopian Airlines is headquartered, on 22 January.

On 24 January the 777F departed Addis Ababa for Brussels and from Brussels is due to travel to Dubai.

Data from Planespotters shows that the aircraft is Ethiopian's 11th 777F and the airline's fleet currently includes four converted 737-800Fs; three converted 767-300Fs and two newbuild 767-300Fs which were delivered in December; as well as 11 777Fs, with another on order.

Ethiopian Airlines serves 70 dedicated cargo and 140+ passenger destinations in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Ethiopian Cargo offers a dedicated service for general and special cargo including horticulture, pharmaceuticals, valuables, live animals and e-commerce.

On 17 January, Ethiopian Airlines announced the recertification of its IATA CEIV Pharma (Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics) accreditation as an Airline and ground handling agent. The airline first achieved this accreditation in 2022.

-B