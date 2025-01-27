Europe Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market Forecast, Regional Share And Growth Opportunity Analysis To 2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ArisEurope, ICON, Syneos Health, Accenture, IQVIA, Genpact, Cognizant, Paraxel International, Laboratory Corporation of America, Max Application, Clinevo Technologies, Qinecsa Solutions, AB Cube and Veeva Systems are among the key European pharmacovigilance and drug safety software players that are profiled in this market study. Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Size and Forecast, Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Offering, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Form, Functionality, End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market size was valued at US$ 52.37 million in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 84.66 million by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031.



Cloud-based pharmacovigilance and drug safety software is likely to remain a key market trend.

Unlike traditional systems, cloud-based platforms offer real-time access to data from anywhere across Europe, enabling pharmaceutical companies to respond swiftly to emerging safety concerns. Cloud-based platforms enable real-time monitoring of adverse events that allow pharmaceutical companies to detect and respond to safety signals more quickly. With real-time data access, companies can generate safety reports on demand, significantly reducing the time required for decision-making. This immediacy is crucial in preventing adverse events from escalating into serious public health issues. Also, one of the most significant advantages of cloud-based drug safety solutions is their scalability.

As a company grows or as the volume of data increases, the cloud platform can scale accordingly without requiring additional infrastructure investments. This flexibility is particularly important in pharmacovigilance, where the volume of data can fluctuate significantly depending on the stage of the drug's lifecycle. Cloud-based systems are enabling the creation of global pharmacovigilance networks, where data can be shared across borders in real-time. These networks will enable more comprehensive drug safety monitoring, with insights and safety signals being shared worldwide, leading to faster identification and mitigation of risks.

Cloud-based platforms enable real-time monitoring of adverse events, permitting pharmaceutical companies to detect and respond to safety signals more quickly. With real-time data access, companies can generate safety reports on demand, significantly reducing the time required for decision-making. This immediacy is crucial in preventing adverse events from escalating into serious public health issues. Various companies offer cloud-based pharmacovigilance and drug safety software, such as Clinevo Technologies, Sarjen Systems and others. The cloud-based pharmacovigilance and drug safety software is expected to bring significant trends in the European pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market in the coming years.

The UK is witnessing advancements in the healthcare industry. The increased focus on digitizing healthcare and leveraging AI-powered analytics has fueled the adoption of pharmacovigilance and drug safety software in the country. Companies in the UK, including IQVIA, offer platforms that integrate AI and cloud solutions to improve real-time drug safety monitoring. These tools help organizations reduce the risks related to adverse reactions by using predictive analytics to preemptively identify potential issues, a critical feature in managing complex drug portfolios.

The Yellow Card Scheme is run by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), where dentists, doctors, and hospital pharmacists are encouraged to report all serious suspected reactions to established medicines and suspected reactions to new medicines. In the UK, most doctors report directly to the National Regulatory Authority rather than pharmaceutical companies. In the UK, Good Pharmacovigilance Practice (GPvP) is the minimum standard required for monitoring the safety of medicines on sale to the public. Therefore, the abovementioned factors are expected to contribute to the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market in the UK during the forecast period.

Based on form, the Europe pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is segmented into standard and customized. The standard segment held the largest Europe pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market share. Standard pharmacovigilance and drug safety software refers to pre-configured, off-the-shelf solutions that provide a comprehensive set of tools designed to meet the general needs of drug safety monitoring.

This software offers essential features such as adverse event reporting, case management, signal detection, risk management, and regulatory compliance. Standard software are typically aligned with global pharmacovigilance regulations, such as those from the EMA, FDA, and ICH, making them suitable for a wide range of organizations. These software are mostly user-friendly and come with built-in templates, workflows, and automation capabilities to simplify safe data processing.

They are cost-effective and can be deployed relatively quickly. However, as the software is not tailored to specific needs, it might lack flexibility in handling unique processes or local regulatory requirements. A few examples of standard solutions include Oracle Argus Safety and Veeva Vault Safety, which cater to the broad requirements of most pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 205 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $52.37 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $84.66 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Europe



