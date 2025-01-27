PwC Academy Launches Region’s First Chartered Management Consultant Programme

(MENAFN- Mojo Public Relations) New Qualification Equips Professionals with In-Demand Consulting Skills to Regional Growth



Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 27 January 2025: PwC Academy, the talent and skills development business of PwC Middle East, in collaboration with the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has launched the region's first Professional Consulting Programme, leading to the Chartered Management Consultant (ChMC) accreditation.



The programme welcomed its first cohort of 12+ experienced professionals in December, as they embark on the prestigious journey to become Chartered Management Consultants. The first cohort includes participants from diverse professional backgrounds, from project managers to heads of customer experience to finance managers across a variety of sectors.



The Middle East economies, driven by ambitious national visions, continue to make significant progress in the transformation agendas. As a direct result of this, the demand for home-grown consulting capabilities has multiplied manifold. With over 1,200 chartered consultants globally and more than 2,000 active learners across 50+ leading consulting firms, the ChMC accreditation represents the gold standard in consulting excellence worldwide.



The region's consulting sector, projected to exceed $6 billion this year according to Source Global Research, demands consultants who can deliver across key competency areas: stakeholder relationship development, strategic analysis, operational delivery, and transformational leadership. These capabilities are essential as organisations navigate complex digital transformations, sustainability initiatives, and economic diversification programmes.



The programme aligns with the highest global standards for management consulting, enabling participants to achieve the prestigious ChMC accreditation, a recognised benchmark of professional excellence. This is a guarantee that consultants are equipped with the right knowledge, skills and mindset to excel in their profession. It assures clients of the quality of service, expertise, and experience they can expect. A recent CMC survey showed that 86% of Chartered Management Consultants believe the Chartered status positively impacts their business reputation, highlighting the value of the ChMC qualification in enhancing credibility and professional standing.



Taimur Mir, PwC Partner and PwC’s Academy Professional Qualifications Head, said: “Organisations in the Middle East are looking for consultants with global business acumen, combined with a deep understanding of the regional economy. They need local talent who can translate strategy into measurable outcomes. Drawing on decades of PwC’s regional industry expertise and our network of global experts, we are committed to equip consultants with the strategic capabilities and professional recognition vital for leading complex transformations with deep market understanding. The end goal is to empower a dynamic consulting workforce that will deliver meaningful value to government entities, sovereign wealth funds, and private sector organisations across the region.”



The Professional Consulting Programme, the region's first chartered management consulting qualification, is accredited by CMI, the only organisation that can award the Chartered status. It develops essential consulting skills, including advanced problem-solving, client management, leadership and project management. The programme offers two qualifications:



Level 5 Management Consulting Practice, designed for early-career professionals entering consulting. This builds expertise in project delivery and consulting methodologies, with focus on implementing organisational change.



Level 7 Professional Consulting Pathway is for experienced professionals leading major initiatives. Developing advanced capabilities in strategic transformation, with emphasis on privatisation and new sector development.



Both levels feature a flexible blended learning approach that combines online modules and in-person workshops, catering to the diverse needs of working professionals.



