Juniper Research: Top 3 Mobile Messaging Disruptors Revealed In 2025 Future Leaders Index

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Research , the foremost experts in telecommunications markets, has launched the 2025 Future Leaders for telecommunications. In the Mobile Messaging category, Juniper Research identified 20 vendors expected to challenge the established leaders this year. The top three are:

SendbirdFrontSleekglow







The Future Leaders Index is compiled through a process of appraisal; measuring levels of investment, innovation, marketing and product strength. The index identifies those vendors who have the potential to challenge the dominant players in both established and emerging markets.

The Telecoms 100 provides a unique insight into the future disruptors and potential emerging threats for more informed decision making. To discover the full list of future leaders, see the new report: Future Leaders 100: Telecoms 2025 , or download a free sample.

Vertical-specific Solutions will Attract SMEs

The mobile messaging market has undergone significant transformation over the last two years, including rising levels of fraud over SMS networks and the addition of iOS devices in the rich communications services (RCS) market. The study found that future leading players, such as Sendbird and Front, are competing with leading players by developing vertical-specific messaging solutions; catering to service providers in key industries such as healthcare, retail and logistics. In turn, these players can grow their market share by offering the much-needed messaging management tools to capitalise on the growing demand for rich media messaging channels, such as RCS.

Research co-author Sam Barker remarked:“It is evident that supporting multiple messaging channels and implementing conversational AI is now not enough of a value proposition to attract new clients, especially smaller enterprises. Providing customised management tools for rich media will position these future leaders best to capitalise on a market set for substantial disruption in 2025.”

About the Research

The new research and data suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of telecoms disruptors activity available. The report covers 100 telecoms companies across five markets:



AI in Networks

Mobile Messaging

Network Security

Quantum Services Satellite Services



The report includes a 'Future Leaders Index' for each of these sectors with individual company assessments and an examination of future market opportunities.

View the Future Leaders Index 100 Telecoms 2025:

Download the free sample:

For further details please contact Sam Smith, Press Relations.

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at