Military Sappers Clear 1,160 Hectares Over Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Units of the State Special Service of the of Defense have checked and cleared nearly 1,160 hectares of land over the past week, neutralizing 1,272 explosive devices.

This was reported by the State Special Transport Service on , as cited by Ukrinform.

The highest number of explosive devices was neutralized in Kherson region - 604 in total.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the service's units have identified and neutralized 212,639 explosive devices and cleared (or inspected) over 184,911 hectares of land.

Additionally, military sappers have cleared: 1,059.86 km of roads, 2,736.21 km of railway tracks, 517.50 km of power lines, 82.06 km of gas pipelines, 25.78 hectares of water areas, 380.72 hectares of residential areas, 476.84 hectares of forests.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, sappers have restored access to 35,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land, with around 17,000 hectares cleared in 2024 alone.