Myanmar Prolongs Ceasefire to Enhance Earthquake Recovery


2025-04-22 08:41:59
(MENAFN) The Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services in Myanmar announced on Tuesday that the temporary ceasefire, initially set from April 2 to April 22, has been prolonged through April 30.

The military stated the extension aims to enhance rescue and resettlement operations in regions hit by the recent earthquake. It also seeks to support national interests, facilitate prompt humanitarian aid, and foster enduring peace and stability.

During this extended ceasefire, ethnic armed groups and other militias are being urged to refrain from interfering with civilian transportation routes, harming civilians or their property, targeting military installations or personnel, recruiting new fighters, or expanding territorial control.

The statement indicated that if these actions are implemented, the Myanmar Army will take appropriate steps to safeguard the public.

A devastating 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28.

