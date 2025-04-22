403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex-U.S. Senator’s Wife Faces Conviction in Bribery Scandal
(MENAFN) Nadine Menendez, spouse of ex-U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, was convicted on Monday for her role in aiding her husband in a bribery scheme, as reported by local media outlets.
A federal jury in New York found her guilty on multiple counts, including conspiracy, bribery, and obstruction of justice. The charges centered around a scheme involving close to $1 million in cash, several gold bars, and a high-end vehicle.
According to prosecutors, Menendez collaborated with her husband by helping coordinate meetings and arrangements with people seeking favors from the senator. She was also accused of receiving payments and attempting to conceal the operation.
Media coverage noted prosecutors stated that "it was a clear case of corruption," noting that she was aware her actions were unlawful but chose to proceed regardless.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12 and could face several years behind bars.
Bob Menendez, who served as a Democratic senator representing New Jersey, received an 11-year federal prison sentence in January on charges including bribery, corruption, and extortion.
A New York jury had earlier found him guilty in July of accepting substantial bribes and serving as an unregistered agent for a foreign country.
A federal jury in New York found her guilty on multiple counts, including conspiracy, bribery, and obstruction of justice. The charges centered around a scheme involving close to $1 million in cash, several gold bars, and a high-end vehicle.
According to prosecutors, Menendez collaborated with her husband by helping coordinate meetings and arrangements with people seeking favors from the senator. She was also accused of receiving payments and attempting to conceal the operation.
Media coverage noted prosecutors stated that "it was a clear case of corruption," noting that she was aware her actions were unlawful but chose to proceed regardless.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12 and could face several years behind bars.
Bob Menendez, who served as a Democratic senator representing New Jersey, received an 11-year federal prison sentence in January on charges including bribery, corruption, and extortion.
A New York jury had earlier found him guilty in July of accepting substantial bribes and serving as an unregistered agent for a foreign country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment