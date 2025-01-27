Liberal Greens Join Launch Of Initiative On Parental Leave

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Liberal Greens together with an alliance of representatives from economic, social and circles are launching an initiative for an 18-week family leave. This was decided today by delegates meeting in Thun, canton Bern.

Italiano it Verdi liberali aderiscono a lancio iniziativa sul congedo parentale Original Read more: Verdi liberali aderiscono a lancio iniziativa sul congedo parental

This content was published on January 26, 2025 - 10:30 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the party, the initiative promotes employment, counteracts labor shortages and strengthens intergenerational cohesion, a statement released after the assembly said.

Since its founding, the party has been committed to achieving equality between men and women in working life. The initiative creates the necessary framework conditions, says Liberal Greens president Jürg Grossen in the note.

+ Swiss voters approve paternity leave, bury family tax breaks

According to Bern cantonal parliamentarian Kathrin Bertschy, women in particular would return to work more quickly and with more working time: this would counteract labor shortages.

If the initiative is adopted, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) would have the opportunity to give their employees more time off to care for their newborn, it is claimed. Today, SMEs are hardly able to offer employees more than the legal minimum. Large companies, on the other hand, can easily retain staff and compete for labor with such offers, the note continues.

Today, the Green Party, at its delegate assembly, also spoke in favor of launching the initiative to provide 18-week family leave for both parents. Signature collection will begin on April 2.

Meanwhile, Liberal Green delegates also adopted the voting recommendation for the February 9 ballot: the party clearly recommends rejecting the Young Greens' initiative on environmental responsibility with one vote in favor, 131 against and 12 abstentions.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ds