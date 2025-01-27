Taylor Swift Dons ₹30.8 Lakh Outfit To Cheer For Boyfriend Travis Kelce At AFC Championship Can You Guess The Brand?
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Taylor Swift arrived in style to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team Kansas City Chiefs competed against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.
The pop star donned a black and Gold Louis Vuitton Monogram Jacquard Knit Jacket and completed the look with a super-expensive Louis Vuitton chain wallet. The singer grabbed attention with her outfit, which remained in news for its price. Also Read
| Here's what Gautam Adani says about Taylor Swift stage at son Jeet's wedding Taylor Swift outfit brand and its cost
Taylor Swift donned a rocked black and gold Louis Vuitton Monogram Jacquard Knit Jacket which is sold at a price of $5,000 with a matching LV Spark Beanie, priced at $550. Her LV chain wallet costs around $2,850. She completed her look with a black pleated miniskirt, red tights and the Louis Vuitton Star Trail Ankle Boots. Her footwear costed around $1,760. Her total Louis Vuitton outfit would have costed around $35,560 (approximately ₹30.8 lakh), according to Times of India. Also Read
| $40 for THIS? Fans call out Taylor Swift's latest book for typos, blurry pics Watch | Taylor Swift arrives Arrowhead Stadium in style
The 14-time Grammy Award -winning superstar returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelc , and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills for a spot in their third consecutive Super Bowl.
The global sensation walked down the tunnel nearly 90 minutes prior to the championship to support her boyfriend. Also Read
| Justin Baldoni's 'takedown' plan against Blake Lively involves Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and Kelce
The Grammy award winner started dating Kelce last season, when he invited the 'Anti-hero' singer to watch him in a September matchup with the Bears. The bond between the couple strengthened next year. Taylor Swift and Kelce's public appearance grew over time. Many times Swift was caught celebrating on the field with Kelce after his team's victory.
