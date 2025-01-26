Ministry Of Environment Unveils Guide To Support Afforestation Plans

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Ministry of Environment launched on Sunday a comprehensive guide designed to support the implementation of afforestation plans as part of the presidential initiative to 100 million trees. The announcement took place during the celebration of National Environment Day 2025, which was held under the theme“A Green Sustainable Egypt: Towards a Circular and a Fair Green Transformation.”

This celebration is one of the key outcomes of the Advisory Committee for Afforestation, which is composed of specialized experts from universities, the Agricultural Research Center, and civil society. The committee, led by Ayman Farid Abu Hadid, has been instrumental in advancing the afforestation initiative, responding to the community dialogue on the 100 Million Tree project.

In her speech, Yasmine Fouad, the Minister of Environment, emphasized the significance of National Environment Day, reflecting Egypt's growing focus on environmental issues. She expressed her gratitude for the national recognition of environmental efforts, highlighting the importance of the 100 Million Tree Initiative, which has garnered much attention during the celebrations. Minister Fouad also praised the Advisory Committee for their significant contributions to advancing the afforestation plan.

Professor Amr Rabie, a specialist in afforestation and forestry at the Agricultural Research Center, provided an overview of the newly launched guide. He explained that the initiative is designed to be completed within seven years, with each ministry contributing to planting a designated number of trees. The primary goal of the project is to improve air quality, reduce greenhouse gases, expand green spaces, and ensure the health of citizens.

Rabie detailed the guide's recommendations for selecting the most suitable tree species for each Egyptian governorate, taking into account regional climate, land type, and environmental benefits. He stressed the importance of planting trees that not only thrive in specific regions but also offer the highest economic returns.

The environmental and economic benefits of afforestation are significant. Rabie highlighted that planting trees contributes to the environment in multiple ways, from protecting water bodies against climate change to combating desertification. It also enhances soil quality, safeguards the Valley and Delta lands from sand dunes, and protects archaeological sites from sand buildup. Additionally, afforestation helps control groundwater levels.

He also pointed to the potential for new industries based on tree products, such as Jatropha-Jojoba shrubs, which can serve as biofuel sources. This creates new job opportunities, stimulates local economies, and boosts workers' incomes in the afforestation sector.