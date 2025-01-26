(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Republic of Congo (DRC) has severed relations with Rwanda amid escalating violence in its eastern regions. The M23 rebel group is advancing on Goma, a city of 2 million people, forcing thousands to flee their homes.



M23, a predominantly Tutsi group that emerged in 2012, has made significant territorial gains near the Rwandan border. The DRC accuses Rwanda of supporting the rebels, an allegation Rwanda denies. This conflict has deep roots in ethnic tensions and competition for mineral resources.



The fighting has intensified in recent weeks, with M23 capturing strategic towns around Goma. At least 13 peacekeepers and foreign soldiers have died in clashes. Congolese forces, supported by UN peacekeepers and regional troops, are struggling to repel the rebel advance.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



On January 26, 2025, the DRC government announced its decision to cut ties with Rwanda. This move underscores the severity of the crisis and the DRC's conviction of Rwanda's involvement. The UN Security Council has called an emergency meeting to address the situation.

DRC Cuts Ties with Rwanda as M23 Rebels Threaten Goma

The humanitarian impact is severe. Over 658,000 people have been displaced since mid-October 2024, straining Goma's resources as its population swells to 3 million. Both M23 and government forces face accusations of using explosive weapons in populated areas, potentially constituting war crimes.



This conflict threatens to destabilize the entire Great Lakes region. As tensions escalate, the international community faces mounting pressure to find a diplomatic solution. The severing of ties between the DRC and Rwanda complicates negotiation efforts, leaving the fate of Goma and its inhabitants uncertain.



Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has offered to mediate between Rwanda and the DRC to end the conflict. This move comes as Erdoğan hosted Rwandan President Paul Kagame for bilateral talks.



Turkey's involvement could introduce a new dynamic to the peace process, which has faced challenges under Angola's mediation. The Congolese army has acknowledged the rebels' advance but claims to have inflicted significant losses on the enemy.

MENAFN26012025007421016031ID1109130825