Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Holds Meeting With NSA, Foreign Minister At Delhi Airport

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting, officials said.

Modi was briefed by the officials immediately upon his return amid the nationwide shock and outrage over the most gruesome attack targeting tourists in the Valley in a long spell of time.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others, according to officials.

The deceased included two foreigners - from the UAE and Nepal - and two locals, they said.

Modi cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia to return on Wednesday morning, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar on Tuesday evening to spearhead the security measures.

The prime minister has vowed that these behind the attack will not be spared and brought to justice.

