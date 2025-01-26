Kuwait, Yemen Hold Discussions, Sign Mous

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Sunday visiting Yemeni peer Foreign Minister Dr. Shaya Zindani and his accompanying delegation.

Ways to enhance the strong bilateral relations, in addition to the latest regional and international developments, were discussed during the meeting.

According to a statement, both sides signed two memoranda of understanding; one on facilitating bilateral consultations, and another for the purpose of training, signed by Saud Al-Nasser Institute, on behalf of Kuwait, and its Yemeni counterpart. (end)

