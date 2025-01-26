Kuwaiti Amb. Hails India's Cultural Diversity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to India Meshal Alshemali praised on Sunday the cultural, religious and ethnic diversity and the spirit of cooperation in India.

His remarks came after participating in the Republic Day and Day celebrations.

Ambassador Alshemali told KUNA that he attended the reception and military parade on the occasion of Indian Republic Day at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.

The ambassador noted that the event showcased India's military advancement, cultural diversity, and technological innovation with a massive parade for all military sectors. The occasion also provided an opportunity to learn about India's rich cultural heritage, in addition to the stages of technological and artistic development in a number of sectors.

Alshemali wished the Indian leadership and people all success, and peaceful coexistence among its people. He also expressed the Kuwaiti leadership's desire to further consolidate Kuwait-India relations, which serve the interests of both countries and friendly peoples.

He pointed out that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait last December laid a new foundation in strengthening political, trade, economic, defense and cultural relations between the two friendly countries and taking relations to a more comprehensive and strategic ones. (end)

