Dilip Ghosh Calls Mamata Banerjee 'Incompetent CM', Backs Prez Rule Demand

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 20 (IANS) BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee, calling her the "most incompetent" Chief Minister in the history of West Bengal and alleging that the state has suffered the most under her leadership.

Backing fellow BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty's call for the imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal, Ghosh echoed concerns over the law and order situation and stressed the need for military deployment to restore public safety.

Chakraborty, while speaking to IANS earlier, had said, "If this (violence) continues, then definitely President's Rule should be imposed, as soon as possible. I've requested it many times... At least keep the military in for two months during the elections; if they stay, the election will be fair."

Reacting to this, Ghosh told IANS, "Keeping the current situation in mind, many people feel that Mamata Banerjee is unable to handle Bengal. Without President's Rule, people's lives and property wouldn't be safe, and there would be no real change in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee's preparation to win elections using goons and weapons is extremely dangerous for the state."

He added that the Chief Minister has consistently failed to take responsibility for any crisis and accused her of diverting blame.

"She does no work, cannot handle anything, and blames others when things go wrong. Now, people have realised that she lacks the ability to speak the truth. Mamata Banerjee is the most incompetent Chief Minister of Bengal, and the state suffered the worst during her tenure," he said.

Ghosh further said that in the midst of the unrest, it is the RSS and BJP workers who are actively helping people on the ground.

"Today, it is RSS and BJP workers who are out there serving the homeless, putting their lives on the line. Mamata Banerjee has done nothing. Reporters are not being allowed to enter the affected areas. Why is it being done? Why doesn't the police arrest the miscreants? Whenever there is violence, the police are nowhere to be seen; the police are under the state government," he alleged.

He also stated that people no longer have faith in Mamata Banerjee's administration.

"People are demanding BSF deployment because no one trusts Mamata Banerjee now," Ghosh said.