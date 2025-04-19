UAE: Some Filipino Residents 'Nervous' As Bullet-Planting Fears Resurface At Philippine Airports

As graduation season sweeps the Philippines, a number of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) based in the UAE have flown home to celebrate the academic milestones of their children and loved ones. Others are planning joyful reunions for the upcoming Eid Al Adha break .

However, the excitement has been dampened by renewed fears over the controversial tanim-bala (bullet planting) scam, which has previously plagued Philippine airports and tarnished travel experiences, prompting anxiety among returning UAE residents.

What is tanim-bala?

The tanim-bala or laglag-bala (bullet planting) scam, which surfaced in 2015, allegedly involved airport staff slipping bullets into the luggage of unsuspecting passengers in Philippine airports in order to extort money through fabricated arrests.

Current growing anxieties follow a series of incidents, including one last month involving a 69-year-old Filipina bound for Vietnam who was briefly detained after a bullet casing - allegedly an anting-anting (amulet) - was found in her bag.

Although no illegal items were ultimately found, the case raised public alarm and stirred memories of the tanim-bala controversy that made headlines in previous years.

Another case involved a traveller heading to Taiwan. On March 27, a bullet casing was discovered hidden inside a can of shrimp paste. The passenger claimed he/she had been asked to bring the item as a favour and had no idea what it contained.

And on March 20, a bullet was found in the luggage of a senior citizen en route to Japan. A relative of the passenger insisted it was another case of tanim-bala.

The Department of Transportation has since issued a statement denying the return of an organised tanim-bala operation, calling the reports isolated and lacking evidence.

Still, for many OFWs, the fear is palpable - and personal.

'I'm nervous'

Among those feeling uneasy is CJ R., a 46-year-old Dubai resident who flew back to the Philippines to attend his son's graduation. With his return flight to the UAE scheduled for April 23, CJ says he's doing everything he can to avoid becoming a victim of the alleged scam.

"I'm wrapping my check-in luggage with cling wrap just to be sure," CJ said. "And I will put zip ties on my carry-on." He's one of many returning Filipinos taking extra precautions at the airport.

Lenny, another OFW who returned to Dubai on April 17 after attending her sister's high school graduation, shared a similar concern. She travelled light with only a carry-on bag, but went a step further by secretly recording her airport experience.

"I kept an extra phone in my carry-on and left it recording - just to make sure," she said. "Better safe than sorry."

Meanwhile, Pinky Azarcon, a Dubai resident planning to fly home in July, is already making logistical adjustments to avoid unnecessary risks.

"I'm nervous," the teaching assistant admitted. "I'll just send a balikbayan bo (parcel) in June instead of checking in luggage. That way, by the time I arrive in July, the package will already be there."

She added that she plans to bring only a carry-on bag - with all zippers padlocked. "At home, I will take a video of me putting things in my bag and double-check everything," Pinky said.

'It is an overreaction'

Even those who have already completed their trips haven't been spared from tense experiences. Jen Q., head of HR at a company in Abu Dhabi, returned from a two-week vacation with her family on April 11. While transiting through Singapore from Manila, a moment of confusion rattled her.

"My husband's bag was pulled aside at the scanner. They said it had a lighter inside, but we don't smoke - so we knew that couldn't be ours," she recalled. "I told my husband to stay close to the bag as it went through again. Thankfully, the lighter turned out to be from a different bag and not his."

To stay protected, Jen said they took multiple safety steps: covering their suitcases, securing them with luggage belts, and keeping carry-on bags fully zipped and within sight at all times.

"We made sure our hand luggage was closed before placing them on the scanner, and we grabbed them immediately after. We never let them out of sight," Jen shared.

However, not all travellers share the same level of concern. Dubai resident Ron Awa believes the fears surrounding the issue are somewhat exaggerated. "The tanim-bala issue is an overreaction by some people who are really not happy with the present government," the 60-year-old said, adding that it's likely an isolated incident.

"I packed my luggage with no plastic wrapping. I went inside the terminal and there was no (intensive) luggage screening. Nothing like that. My trip back to Dubai was smooth - no tanim-bala, and no one was harassed at the airport," said the HR professional at Emirates Medical Services.

How to avoid tanim-bala scam

To help ease these concerns, Filipino community leaders and travel professionals in the UAE are offering practical safety tips for OFWs - both those returning home to the Philippines and those flying back to the UAE.

“Consider wrapping your bags in plastic at the airport. This provides an extra layer of protection and discourages tampering,” advised Josie Conlu, a Filipino community leader in Dubai.

“Always keep your eyes on your luggage, especially during inspections. Politely but firmly insist on being present during any checks. And if you can, take photos of your luggage before checking it in.

"If you're carrying valuables, make a detailed list and inform authorities if required. and, document your interactions with airport personnel if you feel threatened or suspect foul play," added Josie.

Travel advice for Filipinos flying to Philippines

Geoffrey Salatan, CEO of Geof Travel and a frequent advisor to OFWs, echoed the need for vigilance.

“Secure your luggage, use locks and plastic wrap,” noted the 42-year-old.“Never lose sight of your bags during inspections. Check your bags yourself before check-in to ensure there's nothing suspicious inside.”

He also advised travellers to exercise caution when interacting with others at the airport.“Never accept packages or items from strangers,” he warned.“Avoid requesting assistance from porters, and always know your rights (as a passenger).”

“Don't carry bullets or replicas, even as souvenirs. Stay calm if accused, ask for legal help, and avoid paying bribes. If you're accused, don't touch the bullet to avoid leaving fingerprints. Record the incident if possible and report any abuse,” he added.