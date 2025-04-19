UAE: How AI Will Create A More Responsive, Effective Legal System

The UAE will now use advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to create a comprehensive legislative framework integrating federal and local laws.

The announcement follows the UAE Cabinet's recent approval of the first integrated regulatory intelligence ecosystem . The new system, which will link judicial rulings, executive procedures and public services, promises to monitor the real-time impact of legislation on citizens and the economy.

Legal experts have applauded the move, emphasising that it will bring the public closer to the legal process.

Ahmad Al-Khalil, a partner at Crimson Legal, told Khaleej Times:“The UAE Cabinet's decision to launch the Regulatory Intelligence Office represents a pivotal moment in the development of the country's legal system. By embedding AI at the core of lawmaking, this initiative seeks to establish a cohesive legislative framework that connects federal and local regulations with judicial decisions and public services.”

Predictive lawmaking

The concept of predictive lawmaking is aimed at enabling legislators to proactively shape laws based on emerging trends rather than merely responding to issues as they arise.“The potential for quicker, smarter, and more responsive legislative reform is immense,” Al-Khalil added.“This will allow us to better serve the needs of society.”

Experts also highlight that such transformation must be approached with vigilance.“Law is fundamentally a human endeavour, deeply rooted in fairness, judgment, and context,” Al-Khalil cautioned.

“While AI can manage vast amounts of data and reveal trends, human oversight remains crucial, particularly regarding rights, equity, and interpretation.”

Alia Al Mansouri, an Emirati lawyer, emphasised the significance of tracking the impact of legislation through the new system.“The ability to monitor the daily effects of laws on our citizens and the economy using large-scale data is a game changer,” she stated.

“This real-time analysis will provide lawmakers with valuable insights, enabling them to understand how legislation functions in practice and where adjustments may be necessary.”

She further elaborated on the system's proactive approach.“By regularly suggesting updates to our legislation based on this data, we can ensure that our laws remain relevant and effective. This dynamic process will not only enhance the legislative framework but also help to address emerging challenges more swiftly, ultimately benefiting society as a whole.”

Dr. Omar Al-Farsi, an AI specialist, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative.“This integrated approach positions the UAE as a frontrunner in legislative innovation,” he noted.

He further emphasised the potential of AI to enhance the legislative framework.“Using AI in lawmaking enables us to anticipate societal needs and adjust laws proactively,” Dr. Al-Farsi explained.“The UAE has long been a leader in adopting AI technologies, and this initiative exemplifies our commitment to leveraging innovation for better governance. It sets a blueprint for how digital tools can create more responsive and effective legal systems.”