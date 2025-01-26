UAE: Smart Paid Parking Service Now Operational In Sharjah
Smart paid parking services are now available in Sharjah City, the emirate's municipality announced on Sunday.
Operated by artificial intelligence, drivers' number plates are automatically detected once they enter the parking yard.
Motorists can then proceed to pay for parking via the Mawqef application. Payments can be made either by e-wallet or credit card.
Apart from an hourly basis, paid parking can also be reserved from anywhere between one day to one year, with motorists being given the option to pay for a week and a month too.
